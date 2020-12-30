Global  
 

Walmart accidentally sparks battle with Sen. Josh Hawley, after a social media staffer calls him a '#soreloser' on the company's Twitter account

Business Insider Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Walmart called Sen. Josh Hawley a "#soreloser" on Twitter. According to the company, the tweet was meant to be sent from a staffer's personal account.
News video: GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification

GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification 00:58

 GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification. On Dec. 30, the Republican senator from Missouri shared his plans to object to next week’s certification process. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some...

