US stocks end higher as $600 stimulus checks set to arrive this week

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher



The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 6 days ago Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks



Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief



Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Wall Street starts higher as jobless claims inch downwards The main indices on Wall Street started Wednesday’s session on the front foot following a welcome decline in US jobless claims. Shortly after the opening bell,...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago



Wall Street to start higher despite Trump stimulus threat US futures are pointing at a green open, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq to add just a handful of points. US stocks may experience...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago



