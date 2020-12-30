Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US stocks end higher as $600 stimulus checks set to arrive this week

Business Insider Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
US stocks closed higher on Wednesday as millions of Americans awaited a $600 stimulus check to hit their bank accounts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher [Video]

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief [Video]

Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief

Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street starts higher as jobless claims inch downwards

 The main indices on Wall Street started Wednesday’s session on the front foot following a welcome decline in US jobless claims. Shortly after the opening bell,...
Proactive Investors

Wall Street to start higher despite Trump stimulus threat

 US futures are pointing at a green open, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq to add just a handful of points. US stocks may experience...
Proactive Investors