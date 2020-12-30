Global  
 

Chinese drugmaker: Vaccine 79.3% effective in final tests

Japan Today Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A Chinese drugmaker said Wednesday its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3% effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing…
