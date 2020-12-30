Boston-based alcohol delivery giant adds service in Atlanta
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () A major player in the alcohol delivery game is now doing business in Atlanta. Boston-based Drizly has partnered with several retailers in metro Atlanta following the legalization of alcohol delivery in Georgia. The company is currently delivering bottles and cans from A&M Beverage Company; ABC Package; Atlanta Package; Fairington Wine & Spirits; HD Wine Spirits+; Canton Package; Johns Creek Wine & Crystal; Pinkies Up Beer; Racetrack Foodmart; Savi Provisions; Side Door Liquors; The Savvy Cellars;…