CharityComms CEO and ex-Unilever CMO in New Year Honours list
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
CharityComms chief executive Adeela Warley and former Unilever chief marketing and communications officer Keith Weed are among the industry figures recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list, announced this evening (30 December).
