Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inslee extends Covid restrictions on businesses to Jan. 11

bizjournals Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Restaurants, bars and other businesses can look forward to at least another week before Washington state loosens any Covid-related restrictions on their operations. Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that the restrictions will now expire on Jan. 11, instead of Jan. 4. The current rules, announced on Nov. 15 and then extended on Dec. 8, limit social gatherings, shut down indoor service at bars and restaurants, and prohibit indoor activities at gyms, museums, movie theaters and bowling alleys.…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Port Chester Restaurant Owners Call For Lift Of COVID Restrictions

Port Chester Restaurant Owners Call For Lift Of COVID Restrictions 00:35

 Port Chester restaurants owners forced to close their doors because of COVID restrictions want answers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK hits new COVID-19 record cases as vaccines arrive in Europe [Video]

UK hits new COVID-19 record cases as vaccines arrive in Europe

British health officials warn coronavirus infections are rising rapidly - as politicians consider new restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
Lawsuits successful in reopening Western New York businesses amid COVID restrictions [Video]

Lawsuits successful in reopening Western New York businesses amid COVID restrictions

After months of challenges, businesses are finding success in the courtroom. Dozens of businesses are fighting COVID-19 restrictions, suing both state and local officials to reopen amid the pandemic,..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:15Published
Restaurant Architect Creates the Ideal Outdoor Dining Layout for New York City [Video]

Restaurant Architect Creates the Ideal Outdoor Dining Layout for New York City

Retail architect Sterling Plenert designs restaurants, and his job got quite a bit more challenging when tasked with designing eateries with COVID restrictions. Sterling explains what the restrictions..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 11:11Published