Inslee extends Covid restrictions on businesses to Jan. 11
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Restaurants, bars and other businesses can look forward to at least another week before Washington state loosens any Covid-related restrictions on their operations. Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that the restrictions will now expire on Jan. 11, instead of Jan. 4. The current rules, announced on Nov. 15 and then extended on Dec. 8, limit social gatherings, shut down indoor service at bars and restaurants, and prohibit indoor activities at gyms, museums, movie theaters and bowling alleys.…
After months of challenges, businesses are finding success in the courtroom. Dozens of businesses are fighting COVID-19 restrictions, suing both state and local officials to reopen amid the pandemic,..
Retail architect Sterling Plenert designs restaurants, and his job got quite a bit more challenging when tasked with designing eateries with COVID restrictions. Sterling explains what the restrictions..