Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm.

The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.

Chen Shifei, the deputy commissioner of China’s National Medical Products Administration, said at a news conference Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night.

The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced Wednesday that preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3% effective.

Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for the disease that has killed more than 1.8 million people.

The Beijing Institute vaccine is already under mass production, though officials did not answer questions about current production capacity.

“Production capacity is a dynamic and continuous process,” said Mao Junfeng, Vice Director of the Department of Industry of Consumer Products of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

___

The name of China’s drug regulator has been corrected to the National Medical Products Administration, not the Medical Production Administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval 01:19

 With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were selected for the dry-run. A complete 'mobilisation of all elements in the vaccination drive' will be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sao Paulo governor orders China’s Sinovac without federal approval [Video]

Sao Paulo governor orders China’s Sinovac without federal approval

In Brazil, the race to find a vaccine has turned into a highly politicised debate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:03Published
China gave COVID-19 vaccine to Kim Jong Un: analyst [Video]

China gave COVID-19 vaccine to Kim Jong Un: analyst

China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst [Video]

China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst

China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Alert: China gives conditional approval to coronavirus vaccine; Sinopharm's is first one OK'd for general use in China

 BEIJING (AP) — China gives conditional approval to coronavirus vaccine; Sinopharm's is first one OK'd for general use in China.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesTIME

China’s Sinopharm reports strong interim results for its Covid-19 vaccine

 Few details were released in the announcement but the company is seeking conditional listing from Chinese regulator.
Upworthy Also reported by •FT.com

A Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Has Proved Effective, Its Maker Says

 Sinopharm, a state-controlled company, said its candidate had a 79 percent efficacy rate in interim late-stage trials, bringing a China-made vaccine a step...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FT.com