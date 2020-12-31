Alert: China gives conditional approval to coronavirus vaccine; Sinopharm's is first one OK'd for general use in China

Global  
 

BEIJING (AP) — China gives conditional approval to coronavirus vaccine; Sinopharm's is first one OK'd for general use in China.
