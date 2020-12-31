Global  
 

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff delivered a verbal one-two punch when a Fox News crew approached him at a campaign stop on live TV

Business Insider Thursday, 31 December 2020
"We have two United States senators in Georgia who have blatantly used their offices to enrich themselves. This is beyond partisanship," Ossoff said.
