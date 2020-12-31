Our top-read Atlanta Inno stories show the ups and downs of 2020. It was a year of layoffs and pivots, but there were also some wins for Atlanta startups, such as funding deals and recognition on ranking lists. Take a look back at our top stories of 2020, from the tech community’s work-from-home coworkers to takeaways from a live, in-person Inno event (remember those?). Atlanta Inno's 20 Startups to Watch in 2020 Meet Atlanta Inno’s 50 on Fire #OfficeEnvy: WFH goes to the…Full Article
The 20 most-read Atlanta Inno stories of 2020
bizjournals 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Atlanta Inno: Atlanta’s TTV Capital closes $127M for fifth fintech venture fund
bizjournals
Details on TTV Capital's $127 million fund are among the top stories in Erin Schilling's tech rundown.
-
Atlanta Inno names its 50 on Fire for 2020
bizjournals
-
Atlanta Inno: How three Georgia Tech grads are changing high school education
bizjournals
-
First Look: 1-on-1 with Hawks' Ressler; Inno autopsy (Video)
bizjournals
-
Inno: Areu Bros. Studios acquires Atlanta's locally-sourced streaming platform; Startup raises $7.1M
bizjournals
You might like
More coverage
How pop-up museums are becoming Atlanta's biggest trend for Millennials
bizjournals
Atlanta Inno reports on Atlanta's biggest local tech and startup stories. For more innovation news and to stay plugged into the..