Cincinnati arts audiences can expect experiences to be changed forever in 2021

March seems like a lifetime ago. The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra was in the middle of its gala 125th anniversary season. Cincinnati Opera was planning its 100th summer festival. The Aronoff Center had a string of blockbuster Broadway shows, with “Hamilton” slated to return in 2021.The spring season in Cincinnati’s arts community was thriving. And then it stopped. Thus began a lockdown of nine months and counting. Covid-19 upended the arts industry in a way that no one could have predicted. Now,…