Parson announces $46M plan to help Missouri childcare facilities support needs of families

Child care facilities will be able to get more help from the state as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect Missouri families. On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced $46 million in childcare funding that’ll help providers support the needs of families, especially those with low incomes. “In order for Missouri to be a strong and healthy state, we must deliver essential services and support the needs of our working families, especially during Covid-19,” Parson said. The funding includes…