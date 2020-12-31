A slightly different LinkedIn tip list

Linkedin can be a powerful tool for job and business seekers. To harness this power you have to drop the “if you build it, they will come” mentality. It requires a bit of strategy on your part. The typical advice you may have read about obviously still holds. Make sure you have a good photo, be active, have a good headline, and create a unique URL. Done all this and not being lobbied by recruiters? More work is in order. If you are looking for a new job, recognize that a great deal of searching…