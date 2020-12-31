Richard Thornburgh, former U.S. attorney general and Pennsylvania governor, dies at age 88

Former U.S. Attorney General and Pennsylvania Governor Richard Thornburgh died on December 31. Thornburgh was 88, according to K&L Gates LLP, where he began his private practice legal career in 1959 and returned after serving in government until his retirement in early 2019. He is survived by his wife Ginny, four sons, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Thornburgh, a giant in the legal world and in the realm of public service,” Jim…