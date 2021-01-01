First Hawaiian Bank is waiving its usual cashed check fee for non-customers for the federal government’s imminent delivery of $600 stimulus checks to U.S. citizens. FHB usually charges $10 for non-customers’ cashed checks over $500, according to a FHB representative. “With so many people in our community impacted by the pandemic, we are waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO, in a statement.…Full Article
First Hawaiian Bank waives fee for cashing stimulus checks
bizjournals 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
CEOs at Stash and Chime say they're seeing record signups as fintechs race to set up ways for customers to get stimulus checks quickly
Business Insider
· Fintechs aimed at helping customers get through the market downturns have enjoyed significant account growth as a result of..