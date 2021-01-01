First Hawaiian Bank waives fee for cashing stimulus checks

First Hawaiian Bank is waiving its usual cashed check fee for non-customers for the federal government’s imminent delivery of $600 stimulus checks to U.S. citizens. FHB usually charges $10 for non-customers’ cashed checks over $500, according to a FHB representative. “With so many people in our community impacted by the pandemic, we are waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO, in a statement.…