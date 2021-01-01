Ford, Mahindra call off proposed auto joint venture

In a sudden and surprising move at the close of 2020, American auto maker Ford and homegrown Mahindra and Mahindra decided to call off their automotive joint venture, blaming the decision on “global economic and business conditions caused, in part, by the global pandemic”.Full Article
