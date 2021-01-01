So you went to that holiday get-together at your friend’s house and now you’re feeling under the weather. You have the sniffles and you start to panic. Could it be Covid-19? Should you get tested? Before Googling your symptoms (which won’t give you a definite answer as to whether or not you have the virus), let Dr. Lyn Nuse, specialty medical director of general pediatrics at Atrium Health Levine Children's, guide you on when and why to get a Covid-19 test. What does “exposure” mean? Just…