Atrium Health president and CEO reflects on the significance of the COVID-19 vaccine

On Dec. 14, Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, watched Atrium Health employees receive the first COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina. In this video, he reflects on the significance of the day and stresses how receiving the vaccine is a safe way to protect ourselves and our community. Learn more about Atrium Health’s COVID-19 information and resources.

