Ford Motor and India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd have decided to discontinue their efforts to form a joint venture in India due to challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic. But Ford said that its independent operations in India will continue.Full Article
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture Efforts
RTTNews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Ford's outgoing CEO couldn't match the stock value of Tesla or Nikola, but experts say his biggest moves prepared the old automaker for the future (F)
Business Insider
· Though Ford's stock price declined during his tenure as CEO, Jim Hackett has made smart moves to prepare Ford for the future,..
-
Ford, Mahindra call off proposed auto joint venture
IndiaTimes
-
Coronavirus and the car world: Industry chief wants government push after job cuts
Autocar
-
Some Tesla factory workers say the company still struggles with broken robots (TSLA)
Business Insider
-
Today's Market View - US dollar gains on likely Trade War resolution hit precious metals
Proactive Investors