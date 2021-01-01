Expert Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Serum's Covishield Vaccine In India : Reports

Expert Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Serum's Covishield Vaccine In India : Reports

RTTNews

Published

An expert panel of the Indian drugs regulator has recommended the emergency use of Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine, according to reports. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in India.

Full Article