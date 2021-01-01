An expert panel of the Indian drugs regulator has recommended the emergency use of Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine, according to reports. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in India.Full Article
Expert Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Serum's Covishield Vaccine In India : Reports
RTTNews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
India set to approve its first Covid vaccine; nationwide dry run tomorrow
IndiaTimes
A day ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination dry run, the Indian drug regulator's expert panel on Friday cleared the decks..
-
Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield likely to be approved for emergency use in India
Hindu
-
Covishield gets expert panel recommendation for emergency use; DCGI to take final call
Zee News
-
Expert panel clears Covishield's emergency use in India
Khaleej Times
-
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely to get approval for emergency use in India
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
SII's Covishield likely to be approved for emergency use in India
Hindu
DCGI's Subject Expert Committee is also currently reviewing an application by Bharat Biotech for its vaccine candidate Covaxin.
-
Oxford Covid vaccine set to become first to get approval in India: Report
IndiaTimes
-
COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all states and union territories on January 2
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
-
India will have COVID-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Mid-Day