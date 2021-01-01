St. Pete Pier nabs a top three spot in USA Today’s Best New Attraction awards

USA Today has announced the results of its 2020 Best New Attraction award, and the St. Pete Pier took one of the top spots. The new downtown waterfront pier in St. Petersburg landed at No. 2 on the list, right behind the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here is what USA Today had to say about the pier: The pier was nominated among other new attractions including the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, Mississippi, MassArt Art Museum in Boston and National Native…