Rewind 2020: Photos of the year in Silicon Valley
Published
Photographer Tomas Ovalle picks his favorite photos from a turbulent and uncertain year in Silicon Valley.Full Article
Published
Photographer Tomas Ovalle picks his favorite photos from a turbulent and uncertain year in Silicon Valley.Full Article
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Five days into the new year, and TikTok’s hottest 2021 trend is teens using..
Photo from Verkada
A surveillance startup in Silicon Valley is being accused of sexism and discrimination after a sales..