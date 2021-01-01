5 things to know: New pub planned in Rocklin

Welcome to 2021, loyal readers. Cheers to all the optimism that comes with a new year — beginning with this special edition of "5 Things." Let's start with beer I was going to take a day off from this column, but I couldn't resist an opportunity to share some Rocklin beer news. A new future is planned for the space previously known as Boneshaker Public House at 2168 Sunset Blvd., Suite 104, in Rocklin. Boneshaker was known for its food and beer selection. In August, I told you that a leasing…