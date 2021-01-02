Covishield, the vaccine candidate from Pune-based Serum Institute of India, was approved by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller GeFull Article
Coronavirus live: COVID-19 vaccine Covishield gets approval from DCGI’s expert panel
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Morning Digest: Covishield vaccine gets approval from DCGI’s expert panel, farmers to escalate protest on January 4 if deadlock continues, and more
Hindu
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
-
Covishield gets expert panel recommendation for emergency use; DCGI to take final call
Zee News
-
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely to get approval for emergency use in India
Mid-Day
-
Centre to rope in celebs, faith leaders to disseminate accurate info on vaccines
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
Serum Institute of India's application for COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval to be considered today
The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is set to meet anytime Wednesday to consider..
Mid-Day