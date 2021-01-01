Markets regulator Sebi on Friday fined Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities a total of Rs 70 crore for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of Reliance Petroleum — which was merged with RIL in 2009— in a case that dates back to 2007. Sebi, in its 95-page order, said in November 2007, RIL and several other entities closely associated with it, simultaneously traded in RPL in the cash and derivatives segments to profit from it.Full Article
RIL, Mukesh Ambani fined for ‘manipulative trades’
