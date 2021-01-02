Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.Full Article
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin rallies above $30000 for first time
Zee News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Bitcoin kicked off 2021 by crossing the $30,000 threshold for the first time
Mashable
Bitcoin had a rough start to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but apparently it's always darkest before the dawn.
The..
-
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
Upworthy
-
Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 for First Time
Newsmax
-
Dow Jones climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
-
Dow climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
Asia's First Top Star with Bitcoin Drama out Soon: Writer Choi Wan-Kyu Starts Filming in 2021
Accesswire
*SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2020 /* The first K-culture wave-based drama "Pumping time (working title)" will be..
-
US stocks hold firm on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks higher in early trading as vaccine and stimulus hopes provide support
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks expected to start Wednesday with another assault on recent record highs; delayed Senate vote eyed
Proactive Investors
-
Bitcoin Profit Review – MOST UPDATED REVIEW [2021] - By CCP Marketing
GlobeNewswire