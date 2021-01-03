The newly sworn-in 117th Congress voted Sunday to re-elect Nancy Pelosi to another term as speaker of the House of Representatives.Full Article
Nancy Pelosi is re-elected as Speaker of the House by new Congress
Business Insider 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Nancy Pelosi was just re-elected as House Speaker - here's how she went from San Francisco housewife to the most powerful woman in US politics
Business Insider
Nancy Pelosi made history as the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and maintains her position after getting re-elected..
-
Democrat-turned-GOP Rep. Van Drew on Pelosi facing narrow path to hold House speakership
FOXNews.com
-
Democrats want ban on gender-specific words in Congress
New Zealand Herald
-
Pelosi readies for speaker vote as new Congress is sworn in
Upworthy
-
Pelosi seeks reelection as House speaker; new Congress to be sworn in
Washington Post
You might like
More coverage
Homes of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell are vandalized
Bleacher Report AOL
The homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were vandalized, police said, after the Senate..
-
Pelosi faces trickiest speaker election yet as Democrats begin new Congress with slim majority
Upworthy
-
Nancy Pelosi must count carefully ahead of House speakership vote Sunday
Upworthy
-
Pelosi Poised To Be Reelected Speaker, But Slimmer Majority Makes It Tight
NPR
-
Homes of McConnell and Pelosi are vandalized
Upworthy