Dry January arrives after a boozy 2020

A booze-heavy 2020 could inspire more to give Dry January a shot this year. The movement to give up alcohol for the month has become increasingly popular the last few years, as some make health-related resolutions while others look to dry out after an indulgent holiday season. Forbes reported more than 6.5 million people planned to take part in Dry January in the U.K., a jump from 3.9 million in 2020, per Alcohol Change UK, which brought the challenge to the mainstream. One in 5 British adults…