Media Monday: Women direct more movies in 2020

Despite one of the most crushing years in Hollywood, there's some good news: Women are directing more films. A new survey finds that women represented 16% of the directors who led the 100-highest grossing films in 2020. That's an increase from 12% in 2019 and 4% in 2018, the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University finds, per Variety. Women also accounted for 17% of writers, 21% of executive producers, 30% of producers, 22% of editors and 6% of cinematographers,…