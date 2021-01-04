How to boost resilience among employees in a time of unpredictability

A recent report by Cigna shows that resilience is at risk in three in five Americans — and that businesses feel the impact. Cigna found that 63% of full-time workers currently have low to moderate resilience levels that put them at risk of not being able to overcome challenges. Low resilience is connected to low job satisfaction and performance, higher likelihood of turnover and an inability to cope, Cigna said. “Employers want to have a healthy and productive workforce. But the lower a person’s…