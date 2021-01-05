Buyer snatches up Vancouver apartments for more than $11M
Published
"Investor demand for Vancouver apartments remains very high, especially considering the impacts of the ongoing pandemic on tenants," said HFO partner Tyler Johnson.Full Article
Published
"Investor demand for Vancouver apartments remains very high, especially considering the impacts of the ongoing pandemic on tenants," said HFO partner Tyler Johnson.Full Article
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 /* CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company"), a..
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020* / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQXl:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is..