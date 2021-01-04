Quibi is selling content to Roku
Published
The failed streaming company led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman is in talks with Roku about a deal.Full Article
Published
The failed streaming company led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman is in talks with Roku about a deal.Full Article
Popular online streaming content provider Roku is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase the short-from content catalog of..
Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge
Failed mobile-first streaming service Quibi is in advanced discussions to..