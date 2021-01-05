Health care startup launched by Amazon, JP Morgan, Berkshire Hathaway disbands

Haven, the health care startup launched by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. three years ago with much fanfare, announced on Monday that it would disband, leaving the three companies to solve the problems the company had been grappling with each on their own. “The Haven team made good progress exploring a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloting new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription…