Naturally Splendid names Canadian-based CANEX Foods as the latest distributor for its NATERA Plant-Based Foods

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) has announced Canadian-based CANEX Foods as the latest distributor for its NATERA Plant-Based Foods. CANEX Foods has been in operation since 1985 distributing a selection of products to wholesale, retail, foodservice and c-store customers across Canada coast-to-coast. Its foods products reach hundreds of customers and locations including most every major retailer across Canada as well as many smaller independent chains and local butcher shops. In response to more and more consumers looking to add plant-based alternatives into their diets, CANEX will now be offering a selection of NATERA Plant-Based entrees. READ: Naturally Splendid launches NATERA Plant-Based Foods e-commerce website CANEX Foods GM Sean Lewis commented: "We pride ourselves on delivering what our customers need and want. As consumer's dietary choices continue to change with the times, we have adapted our product offerings to meet the changing times. And that is why we are pleased to now offer our customers a selection of NATERA Plant Based entrees to satisfy our flexitarian friends." Naturally Splendid CEO J. Craig Goodwin added: "We are excited to work with an organization like CANEX Foods who are so committed to delivering what their clients are looking for even when that means adjusting their operations from their focus on meat products, to now meet the demands of clients looking for quality plant-based protein. We are very much in support of this model to satisfy the growing flexitarian consumer category and we look forward to providing CANEX Foods and their valued clients with quality NATERA plant-based entrees as the popularity of this category continues to grow." The growing demand for plant-based products isn't so much the result of a widespread shift to vegetarianism, as less than 10% of Canadians are vegetarian or vegan. Rather, it is the result of an increasing number of consumers referred to as flexitarians-omnivores who want to eat less meat but aren't ready to give it up entirely. Reports have shown that 90% of consumers who tried plant-based meats in the past 12 months fit that description. NATERA Plant-Based Foods creates delicious plant-based products that appeals to this rapidly growing consumer category. Naturally Splendid Enterprises operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada, and has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Plant-Based Food, Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. T The company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. It has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. Naturally Splendid also provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets. Contact the author at [email protected]