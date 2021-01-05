This Richmond startup believes it’s invented the ‘future of ordering’
When it comes to ordering ingredients and supplies, restaurants have a new option on the menu. Supply Cannon, a Richmond startup, recently launched an online ordering platform that enables restaurants to compare prices and place orders from multiple distributors, a system that co-founder Steve Rogge calls “the ordering of the future.” “It’s something that’s going to save a lot of time,” he said. For restaurants, the wholesale ordering process has been stuck in the past. Restaurateurs…Full Article