Five Things for Tuesday, including another Oregon tech company sold

Five Things for Tuesday, including another Oregon tech company sold

bizjournals

Published

Good morning. Here are Tuesday's Five Things. Monday started with news of the $8 billion sale of Oregon's Flir Systems to Teledyne Technologies. Today, we have news of another sale of a locally grown tech company. Beaverton-based Enli Health Intelligence announced its sale to Cedar Technologies for an undisclosed amount. One Portland food and beverage brand is starting 2021 with a rare pandemic expansion. Tea Chai Te will open its fourth location at 3917 N. Mississippi Ave. on Friday. "Opening…

Full Article