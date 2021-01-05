Five Things for Tuesday, including another Oregon tech company sold

Good morning. Here are Tuesday's Five Things. Monday started with news of the $8 billion sale of Oregon's Flir Systems to Teledyne Technologies. Today, we have news of another sale of a locally grown tech company. Beaverton-based Enli Health Intelligence announced its sale to Cedar Technologies for an undisclosed amount. One Portland food and beverage brand is starting 2021 with a rare pandemic expansion. Tea Chai Te will open its fourth location at 3917 N. Mississippi Ave. on Friday. "Opening…