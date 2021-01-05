American Express launches new card benefits to spur spending

American Express Co. is adding more perks for its card members as well as more small-business benefits as part of a push to grow customers amid a slowdown in consumer spending due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the new limited-time deals, the company will offer Platinum card members up to $180 in credits for purchases made through PayPal, and up to $1,700 in credits with merchants ranging from Avis Car Rental, Best Buy, Home Depot and other retailers. For small-business card members, American…