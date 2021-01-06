Lockdowns and 'downbeat' end to 2020 see UK on course for double-dip recession

Lockdowns and 'downbeat' end to 2020 see UK on course for double-dip recession

Sky News

Published

The UK is on course for a double-dip recession in the first quarter after a "strikingly downbeat" end to 2020 and a new national lockdown, according to a report.

Full Article