Four workers die due to toxic gas leak in Odisha’s Rourkela Steel Plant
The mishap took place at a coal chemical department facility in the morning when 10 workers were on duty there, official sources said.Full Article
At least four people died and more than 6 fell sick after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant of the..
"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," the officials..