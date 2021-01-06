Coty completes $200M purchase of stake in Kim Kardashian West business

Beauty company Coty Inc. has completed its acquisition of a 20% ownership interest in Kim Kardashian West's business for $200 million. The deal, initially announced last June and closed on schedule, will form a partnership focused on developing Kardashian West’s new beauty business globally.  Coty (NYSE: COTY) said it plans to enter new beauty categories and expand beyond existing product lines, including the development of Kardashian West’s skincare line, which remains on track for an expected…

