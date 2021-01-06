Albert Roux, major influence on UK's dining habits, has died

LONDON (AP) — Albert Roux, the French-born chef and restaurateur who along with his late brother Michel had a profound influence on British dining habits, has died. He was 85.



Roux died Monday after being unwell for a while, his family said in a statement Wednesday.



The brothers are widely credited with revolutionizing Britain’s staid and old-fashioned culinary scene, notably with their opening of Le Gavroche in London in 1967, a restaurant that was frequented by a loyal clientele that included many of the icons of the Swinging Sixties in London.



In 1982, Le Gavroche became the first British restaurant to be awarded three Michelin Stars. Le Gavroche, which is now run by Albert’s son, Michel Jr., is still considered one of London’s most coveted places to dine.



Michel Roux Jr., said his father's was "a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me.”



The Michelin Guide tweeted that Albert Roux, along with his late brother who passed away last year at the age of 78, “was a father of the U.K. restaurant industry and his legacy will live on through the many chefs who passed through his kitchen.”