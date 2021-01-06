New song featuring local artists, bands to launch with proceeds benefitting Pittsburgh's entertainment venues

A new song written, produced and featuring local artists and bands will premiere on iTunes and all popular streaming services beginning on Jan. 8; revenue earned from the sale and streaming of the song will be used to benefit Pittsburgh's entertainment venues. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Foundation will match each dollar from the sale of the song up to a maximum of $2,000. Written by lead guitarist Eric Rodger of the Pittsburgh-based band Royal Honey, SOS 2020, or Save Our Stages 2020, is a collaborative…