3 reasons Louisville’s industrial market is growing
Published
Louisville has been a cornerstone of the Midwest’s industrial landscape for decades, and as reflected throughout the past year, its positive momentum shows no sign of slowing. The Covid-19 pandemic has only further proven that companies across the country need resilient and efficient supply chains that are capable of housing and delivering a multitude of products to remain competitive. Online shopping has increased tremendously as people continue to avoid in-person interaction to prevent the spread…Full Article