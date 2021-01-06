Heinz Field to retain its name through at least 2021, Steelers announce

Heinz Field will keep its name for at least one more year according to a report from WPXI. The Pittsburgh Steelers and The Kraft Heinz Company announced Wednesday a one-year extension on the naming rights for Heinz Field, WPXI said. According to the report, the extension ensures the name of the Steelers’ and Pitt Panthers’ home stadium remains Heinz Field through at least the 2021 season. For the full story, visit WPXI.