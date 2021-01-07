Hawaiian Airlines to suspend Ohana by Hawaiian service next week

Hawaiian Airlines will be suspending Ohana by Hawaiian service to Molokai and Lanai starting next week, with the last flights scheduled for Jan. 14, according to a letter sent to employees on Wednesday. A subsidiary of Hawaiian Airlines, Ohana by Hawaiian offers cargo and passenger service between the Islands, with flights operated by Empire Airlines. Hawaiian Airlines had originally planned to suspend all Ohana by Hawaiian service by Nov. 1, due to a labor provision in Hawaiian’s pilot contract…