Maryland comptroller delays business tax payments for 90 days

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that his office is deferring certain taxes for 90 days to help small businesses stay afloat and stimulate the local economy. Many small businesses and families across Maryland continue to struggle as the number of Covid-19 cases soars and the rollout of vaccines remains sluggish. By delaying collection of taxes, Franchot said businesses will receive what amounts to between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in "immediate and temporary relief." The…