FTSE 100 seen on front foot as investors eye Biden stimulus boost

The FTSE 100 is seen on the front foot ahead of Thursday’s open with the benchmark poised to extend its winning streak. CFD firm IG Markets sees the London index up around 36 points, making the price 6,887 to 6,890 with just an hour to go until the open. It would mark a fourth successive daily gain since trading resumed for 2021. Global equities were boosted by Wednesday’s news – prior to the disturbances in Capitol Hill – that the Democrats won the two seats contested in Georgia. The one-sided result mean incoming president Joe Biden will have greater control and as a result US government stimulus. “Optimism was dong the rounds because there was a view that the future Biden administration would go down the stimulus route,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden highlighted in a note. “The disturbance at Capitol Hill derailed the process of certifying the Biden electoral victory for a number of hours but it then continued so the final confirmation of Biden’s win should be relatively straightforward.” On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed Wednesday up 437 points or 1.44% finishing at 30,829. The S&P 500 added 0.57% to 3,748 whilst the Nasdaq was down 0.6% at 12,740. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 434 points or 434 points to trade at 27,490 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.42% at 27,578. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.34% at 3,562. Around the markets The pound: US$1.3590, down 0.13% Gold price: US$1,926 per ounce, up 0.23% Silver: US$27.32 per ounce, up 0.09% Brent crude: US$54.69 per barrel, up 2% WTI crude: US$51.04 per barrel, up 2.2% Bitcoin: US$37,239, up 6%