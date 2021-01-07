SpaceX to launch controversial Turkish satellite

SpaceX's first mission of the year has drawn a crowd — but not to see it lift off. The Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is scheduled to launch the Türksat 5A satellite on Thursday, but months earlier, the mission drew protests. The four-hour launch window opens at 8:28 p.m. Eastern time from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with a backup opportunity on Friday at the same time. This week's mission marks SpaceX's first with Türksat, a state-owned…