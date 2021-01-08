Tesla Rally Makes Elon Musk World's Richest Person
Mr. Musk’s net worth was $188.5 billion at 10:15 a.m. in New York on Thursday, $1.5 billion more than that of Jeff Bezos.Full Article
Bolstered by a surge in Tesla's share price, Tesla's chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc's top..
Video: here's a look at Tesla's Elon Musk. The SpaceX founder is now wealthier than Amazon's Jeff Besos.