Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce condemns riots in Washington, D.C.

Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith issued a statement Thursday evening condemning the Jan 6. riots that took place in Washington, D.C. where hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the nation's Capitol Building to thwart the electoral certification process of President-elect Joe Biden. "The actions taken by rioters in Washington, D.C. were un-American and disgraceful," Smith said. "I couldn’t have imagined that what we witnessed yesterday, from fellow citizens,…